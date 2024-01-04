Jan. 4, 2024: "Listening for an Echo," Banff Film Fest, Improv League
1 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_0500.jpeg
Megan Perkins, watercolor. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Megan Perkins / Terrain Gallery
2 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/Landscape_print-1.JPG
Abigail Evans, photograph. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Abigail Evans / Terrain Gallery
3 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_1042.JPG
Abigail Evans, photograph. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Abigail Evans / Terrain Gallery
4 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_1043.JPG
Abigail Evans, photograph. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Abigail Evans / Terrain Gallery
5 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_1045.JPG
Abigail Evans, photograph. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Abigail Evans / Terrain Gallery
6 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_0487.jpeg
Megan Perkins, watercolor. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Megan Perkins / Terrain Gallery
7 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_0503.jpeg
Megan Perkins, watercolor. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Megan Perkins / Terrain Gallery
8 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_0502.jpeg
Megan Perkins, watercolor. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Megan Perkins / Terrain Gallery
9 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/ 1964 Bryan, 2 Brothers & A Cousin (detail) sewn photographic quilt.JPG
Pam Deutschman, "quilted" (stitched) photographs. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Pam Deutschman / Terrain Gallery
10 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_1035-1.jpg
Karen Mobley, "Doodle from Steptoe Butte," watercolor. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Karen Mobley / Terrain Gallery
11 of 16 — Listening for an Echo/IMG_1037 (002).jpg
Karen Mobley, "Doodle from Steptoe Butte," watercolor. From the exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming" at Spokane's Terrain Gallery, Jan. 2024.
Karen Mobley / Terrain Gallery
12 of 16 — Karen Mobley, Pam Deutschman
Karen Mobley and Pam Detuschman (L–R) in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
13 of 16 — How Did We Get Here - Troll Mountain, BC, Canada_ CK9 Studios (Anatole Tuzlak).jpg
Still from How Did We Get Here (2023; dir. Clay Mitchell) from the 2024 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
Anatole Tuzlak / Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
14 of 16 — School of Fish - Arisman-4779.jpg
Still from School of Fish (2022; dirs. Colin Arisman, Oliver Sutro) from the 2024 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
Colin Arisman / Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
15 of 16 — TOBEFRANK_ANNAWILDERBURNS05.jpg
Still from To Be Frank (2023; dir. Anna Wilder Burns) from the 2024 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
Anna Wilder Burns / Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
16 of 16 — Alex Kwamina, Jim Mohr
Alex Kwamina and Jim Mohr (L–R) in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Visual artists Pam Deutschman & Karen Mobley, organizer Paul Fish, Blue Door Theatre's Jim Mohr & Alex Kwamina
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Visual artists Karen Mobley and Pam Deutschman. Their new exhibition "Listening for an Echo: Something about Farming,” which also features Abbie Evans and Megan Perkins, runs at the Terrain Gallery this month. The First Friday reception is on January 5.
- Paul Fish, who coordinates the local screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival. He discusses the variety of this year’s two selected film programs. The Spokane festival runs next weekend (Jan. 12 to 13) at the Fox Theater with an optional VIP package on Saturday.
- The Blue Door Theatre’s Jim Mohr and Alex Kwamina. Their school-focused Improv League just received Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding. They give some background on that initiative and their brand-new downtown location in the Benewah Milk Bottle. The first show in the new building is this Friday (Jan. 5).
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.