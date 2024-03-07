Mar. 7, 2024: "Dark Skies" exhibition, "Untouchable" short film

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:



Janet Fagan, an artist and curator of the new “Dark Skies” exhibition at the Confluence Gallery in Twisp. It features 28 artists who draw on the inspiration of the night sky in paintings, photography, textiles and sculpture. The exhibition, which also saw the involvement of the Methow Dark Skies Coalition, runs in conjunction with the "Bright Skies" exhibition at the Confluence until April 13. There is also a themed panel discussion on March 21.

Rachel Baker, producer of the forthcoming Spokane-based short film Untouchable. The film was adapted from a one-woman comedy show by actor and writer Aimee Paxton. It was filmed in Spokane and also features original music from local musicians like Water Monster. Untouchable received SAGA funding and crowdfunding support.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.