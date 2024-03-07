Mar. 7, 2024: "Dark Skies" exhibition, "Untouchable" short film
1 of 9 — Snagged Aurora - Steve Mitchell
"Snagged Aurora," Steve Mitchell. Dye-sublimated metal print; from the "Dark Skies" exhibition at the Confluence Gallery
Steve Mitchell / Confluence Gallery
2 of 9 — Cancer: Fiddler Crab - Dan Brown
"Cancer: Fiddler Crab," Dan Brown. VW Bug Engine Cover, steel, spray paint, battery lights; from the "Dark Skies" exhibition at the Confluence Gallery
Dan Brown / Confluence Gallery
3 of 9 — Jupiter Signals - Tim McGuire
"Jupiter Signals," Tim McGuire, photograph; from the "Dark Skies" exhibition at the Confluence Gallery
Tim McGuire / Confluence Gallery
4 of 9 — Jack McLeod - Goat Lookout
"Night Watch: Goat Lookout," Jack McLeod, photograph; from the "Dark Skies" exhibition at the Confluence Gallery
Jack McLeod / Confluence Gallery
5 of 9 — Amy Kollar Anderson – Night Spawn
"Night Spawn," Amy Kollar Anderson. Acrylic, glitter, foils, washi paper (6x6"); from the "Dark Skies" exhibition at the Confluence Gallery
Amy Kollar Anderson / Confluence Gallery
6 of 9 — Sky #5 - Mary Powell
"Sky #5," Mary Powell. Oil (12x12"); from the "Bright Skies" exhibition at the Confluence Gallery
Mary Powell / Confluence Gallery
7 of 9 — Untouchable still
Still from the short comedy film Untouchable (2024) starring Aimee Paxton
Kendra Ann Sherrill / Untouchable
8 of 9 — Rachel Baker, Aimee Paxton, Kendra Ann Sherrill
Rachel Baker, Aimee Paxton and Kendra Ann Sherrill (L–R) during the filming of Untouchable
Untouchable
9 of 9 — Rachel Baker
Rachel Baker in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Curator Janet Fagan on a new Confluence exhibit; Rachel Baker recalls Y2K Spokane
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:
- Janet Fagan, an artist and curator of the new “Dark Skies” exhibition at the Confluence Gallery in Twisp. It features 28 artists who draw on the inspiration of the night sky in paintings, photography, textiles and sculpture. The exhibition, which also saw the involvement of the Methow Dark Skies Coalition, runs in conjunction with the "Bright Skies" exhibition at the Confluence until April 13. There is also a themed panel discussion on March 21.
- Rachel Baker, producer of the forthcoming Spokane-based short film Untouchable. The film was adapted from a one-woman comedy show by actor and writer Aimee Paxton. It was filmed in Spokane and also features original music from local musicians like Water Monster. Untouchable received SAGA funding and crowdfunding support.
