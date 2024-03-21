Mar. 21, 2024: Pines Press, "Peace" co-author Brandon Hollingsworth

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:



Amanda Clark, the dean of Whitworth University’s library and special programs, and Linda Bathgate, assistant director and editor-in-chief of Washington State University Press. They explain a new joint publishing initiative called Pines Press. Doug Nadvornick reports.

SPR’s All Things Considered host, Brandon Hollingsworth. With Jodie Peeler he co-wrote Peace: The Wide, Wide World of Dave Garroway, Television's Original Master Communicator, a biography of the pioneering TV and radio personality Dave Garroway. Hollingsworth talks about the origins of the book, which was published late last year, and Garroway’s legacy.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.