108th Annual Lind Field Day

Please join us for the 108th Annual WSU Lind Field Day at Lind, WA. Lind Field Day is free and open to the public. Lind Field Day gives producers in Washington’s low-rainfall grain country a look at new varieties and current research. A special focus for 2026 is on practices that may help farms stay competitive. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the field tours starting at 9 a.m.