108th Annual Lind Field Day
108th Annual Lind Field Day
Please join us for the 108th Annual WSU Lind Field Day at Lind, WA. Lind Field Day is free and open to the public. Lind Field Day gives producers in Washington’s low-rainfall grain country a look at new varieties and current research. A special focus for 2026 is on practices that may help farms stay competitive. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the field tours starting at 9 a.m.
WSU Lind Dryland Research Station
08:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Washington State University
509-677-3671
samantha.crow@wsu.edu
WSU Lind Dryland Research Station
781 E. Experiment Station RdLind, Washington 99341
509-677-3671
samantha.crow@wsu.edu