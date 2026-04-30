© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Keys to Success: WCR Fair and Expo

2026 Keys to Success: WCR Fair and Expo

The team at KM Plastic Surgery is proud to attend the 2026 Keys to Success: WCR Fair & Expo hosted by the Women’s Council of REALTORS®. This dynamic event brings together real estate professionals and local businesses for an engaging day focused on networking, collaboration, and opportunity. Attendees will have the chance to build meaningful connections, discover valuable resources, and explore tools that support long-term business growth. To learn more, please visit our event page.

Craft and Gather
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

KM Plastic Surgery
(509) 315-4415
legaldirectorylinks+kmpseventsSpokane@gmail.com
https://kmplasticsurgery.com/2026-keys-to-success-wcr-fair-expo/
Craft and Gather
4403 S Dishman Mica Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Spokane Valley, Washington 99206
(509) 315-4415
legaldirectorylinks+kmpseventsSpokane@gmail.com
https://kmplasticsurgery.com