2026 Keys to Success: WCR Fair and Expo

The team at KM Plastic Surgery is proud to attend the 2026 Keys to Success: WCR Fair & Expo hosted by the Women’s Council of REALTORS®. This dynamic event brings together real estate professionals and local businesses for an engaging day focused on networking, collaboration, and opportunity. Attendees will have the chance to build meaningful connections, discover valuable resources, and explore tools that support long-term business growth. To learn more, please visit our event page.