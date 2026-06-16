© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

45th Annual Western/ Native Art Show

45th Annual Western/ Native Art Show

The Okanogan County Artists are hosting their 45th annual Western/Native Fine Art Show in conjunction with the Omak Stampede August 13th -16th.

The art show is in the Elks Lodge where it is air conditioned. Food & beverages are available.
Admission is free !

Art Show Western/Native Art Okanogan County Artists Association 45th annual
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Okanogan County Artists

Artist Group Info

seeklandergail@gmail.com
Art Show Western/Native Art Okanogan County Artists Association 45th annual
110 South Ash St.
Omak, Washington 98841
5099945606
seeklandergail@gmail.com