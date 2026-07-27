60x60
60x60
60x60
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026 | 6 p.m.
The annual 60x60 concert features 60 dance works - each lasting 60 seconds. All the evening’s music and choreography is created entirely by Gonzaga students, faculty, and alumni.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE1002
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu