Presented in partnership with Gonzaga Dance

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham has, for two decades, been at the forefront of contemporary dance, becoming one of the most acclaimed touring companies in the world. Celebrating its 20th anniversary throughout 2026, the company exemplifies “lush movement, infectious music and magnetic dancers..." as noted by The New York Times. A.I.M has been featured in Vogue, Essence, among many other publications, and was on the April 2025 cover of the Harper’s Bazaar. The company is described as a “postmodern gumbo” with an ardent voice and artistic process informed by robust conversations with people from diverse perspectives. A.I.M performs works by Abraham as well as new and existing works by choreographers who have influenced Abraham's artistry. A.I.M is based in New York City.

Sponsorship funding for this performance is provided by an anonymous donor.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0309

