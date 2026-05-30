A Journey Across Time- A Historical Walk Across Riverfront Park
A Journey Across Time- A Historical Walk Across Riverfront Park
Join local historian, Dr. Dave Beine, on a guided historical walk across Riverfront Park. This interpretive walk will explore the Indigenous, Settler and contemporary histories of Spokane’s Riverfront Park. This event is sponsored by Spokane Parks & Recreation.
Riverfront Park
$25
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Parks & Recreation
(509) 625-6200
Riverfront Park
507 N Howard StSpokane, Washington 99201
509-625-6600
rfpinfo@spokanecity.org