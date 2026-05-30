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A Journey Across Time- A Historical Walk Across Riverfront Park

A Journey Across Time- A Historical Walk Across Riverfront Park

Join local historian, Dr. Dave Beine, on a guided historical walk across Riverfront Park.  This interpretive walk will explore the Indigenous, Settler and contemporary histories of Spokane’s Riverfront Park. This event is sponsored by Spokane Parks & Recreation.

Riverfront Park
$25
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokane Parks & Recreation
(509) 625-6200
https://secure.rec1.com/WA/spokane-wa/catalog/index?filter=dGFiJTVCMzU1NyU1RD0xJnNlYXJjaD0
Riverfront Park
507 N Howard St
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-625-6600
rfpinfo@spokanecity.org
https://my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/