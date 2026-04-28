A Walking Tour of Indian Canyon
A Walking Tour of Indian Canyon
Join Dr. Dave Beine, a local historian of Chief Spokane Garry, on a ½ mile (RT) guided walking tour to the final camp of Garry. The interpretive walk will include the history of Palisade Park and of Spokane Garry.
Mystic Falls Trailhead, Indian Canyon
$25
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Parks & Recreation
(509) 625-6200
Mystic Falls Trailhead, Indian Canyon
4812 W Canyon Dr,Spokane, Washington 99224
(509) 625-6200