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A Walking Tour of Indian Canyon

A Walking Tour of Indian Canyon

Join Dr. Dave Beine, a local historian of Chief Spokane Garry, on a ½ mile (RT) guided walking tour to the final camp of Garry. The interpretive walk will include the history of Palisade Park and of Spokane Garry.

Mystic Falls Trailhead, Indian Canyon
$25
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Spokane Parks & Recreation
(509) 625-6200
https://secure.rec1.com/WA/spokane-wa/catalog/index?filter=dGFiJTVCMzU1NyU1RD0xJnNlYXJjaD0
Mystic Falls Trailhead, Indian Canyon
4812 W Canyon Dr,
Spokane, Washington 99224
(509) 625-6200
https://secure.rec1.com/WA/spokane-wa/catalog/index?filter=dGFiJTVCMzU1NyU1RD0xJnNlYXJjaD0