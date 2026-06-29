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Actors From the London Stage Presents King Lear by William Shakespeare

Actors From the London Stage Presents King Lear by William Shakespeare

We’ve invited Actors From the London Stage back to Spokane because we loved their 2024 Hamlet, and we love the concept. Five actors without elaborate sets or fancy costumes lay bare Shakespeare’s play to its essence: raw human themes, poetic words, and dramatic actions. The text is the profound tragedy of King Lear, in which greed and cruelty bring destruction, and in this tragic world, love, empathy, and loyalty are our only defense.

Sponsorship funding for this performance is provided by The Miss Myrtle Woldson Performance Fund.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0320

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center

Artist Group Info

ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East Desmet
Spokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center