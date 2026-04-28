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Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Some shows you see. This show you feel.

Featuring the themes and raw emotions of Alanis Morisette’s groundbreaking 1995 album of the same name, JAGGED LITTLE PILL examines the importance of empathy, authenticity, identity, and healing in the face of difficult realities.

The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family, but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world around them.

MAY 29 - JUNE 12, 2026
Margot & Robert Ogden Main Stage

**Only Thursday performance on June 11, with the closing performance happening on Friday, June 12**

Book by Diablo Cody
Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Directed by Bonni Dichone
Music Directed by Christian Skok
Choreographed by Lexi Dysart
Intimacy Direction by Nike Imoru

With Cael Birch, Abigail Bohnas, Aspen Cullen, Charlie Duggan, Chelsea DuVall, Jameson Elton, Reuben Erlinso, Lilah Gail, Drake Haren, TaeZhanae Hays-Cormier, Isabella Jimenez, John Ko, Trenten Kurle, Mary Ormsby, Terez Pattillo, William Pipinich, Wren Rhodes, Jack Rodewald, Jasmine Speer, Sanaa Terrells, Dana Williams, Kate Wilson, and Emma Woodward

TICKETS
CivicTickets.com

PRICES (inclusive of fees)
Adults: $46.50
Senior/Military: $41.50
Students (up to 25): $20

BOX OFFICE
Tuesday - Friday, 12 - 5:30PM
509-325-2507

Season 78 is Presented by The Stone Group of Companies

CONTENT ADVISORY
Recommended for ages 14+. Contains themes of addiction, sexual assault, and identity, as well as depictions of suicide, self-harm, and substance abuse. The production also includes sexual relationships, implied intimacy, and strong language.

Children under the age of five years will not be admitted.

Spokane Civic Theatre
Adults: $46.50 | Senior/Military: $41.50 | Students (up to 25): $20
Every week through Jun 12, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokane Civic Theatre
509-325-2507
https://spokanecivictheatre.com/
Spokane Civic Theatre
1020 N Howard
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-325-2507
http://spokanecivictheatre.com