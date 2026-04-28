Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Some shows you see. This show you feel.

Featuring the themes and raw emotions of Alanis Morisette’s groundbreaking 1995 album of the same name, JAGGED LITTLE PILL examines the importance of empathy, authenticity, identity, and healing in the face of difficult realities.

The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family, but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world around them.

MAY 29 - JUNE 12, 2026

Margot & Robert Ogden Main Stage

**Only Thursday performance on June 11, with the closing performance happening on Friday, June 12**

Book by Diablo Cody

Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Directed by Bonni Dichone

Music Directed by Christian Skok

Choreographed by Lexi Dysart

Intimacy Direction by Nike Imoru

With Cael Birch, Abigail Bohnas, Aspen Cullen, Charlie Duggan, Chelsea DuVall, Jameson Elton, Reuben Erlinso, Lilah Gail, Drake Haren, TaeZhanae Hays-Cormier, Isabella Jimenez, John Ko, Trenten Kurle, Mary Ormsby, Terez Pattillo, William Pipinich, Wren Rhodes, Jack Rodewald, Jasmine Speer, Sanaa Terrells, Dana Williams, Kate Wilson, and Emma Woodward

TICKETS

CivicTickets.com

PRICES (inclusive of fees)

Adults: $46.50

Senior/Military: $41.50

Students (up to 25): $20

BOX OFFICE

Tuesday - Friday, 12 - 5:30PM

509-325-2507

Season 78 is Presented by The Stone Group of Companies

CONTENT ADVISORY

Recommended for ages 14+. Contains themes of addiction, sexual assault, and identity, as well as depictions of suicide, self-harm, and substance abuse. The production also includes sexual relationships, implied intimacy, and strong language.

Children under the age of five years will not be admitted.