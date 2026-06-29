American Patchwork Quartet
American Patchwork Quartet
LIMITED CABARET TABLES AVAILABLE
Founded by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist Clay Ross and shaped in collaboration with an ensemble of internationally celebrated musicians — American Patchwork Quartet binds timeless American folk songs with Jazz sophistication, Country twang, West African hypnotics, and East Asian ornamentation. A deliberately designed homage to America’s past and a showcase of its dynamic present, APQ beckons listeners to reflect on our shared identity and savor the musical threads that bind us.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0123
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
Artist Group Info
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East DesmetSpokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu