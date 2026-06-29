LIMITED CABARET TABLES AVAILABLE

Founded by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist Clay Ross and shaped in collaboration with an ensemble of internationally celebrated musicians — American Patchwork Quartet binds timeless American folk songs with Jazz sophistication, Country twang, West African hypnotics, and East Asian ornamentation. A deliberately designed homage to America’s past and a showcase of its dynamic present, APQ beckons listeners to reflect on our shared identity and savor the musical threads that bind us.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0123

