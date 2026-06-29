An Evening With Chris Botti

The special benefit performance will support scholarships, educational programs, and artistic opportunities for youth studying the performing arts.

A GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter and one of the most celebrated instrumental artists of our time, Chris Botti has captivated audiences around the world with his signature sound, lyrical artistry, and extraordinary collaborations spanning jazz, pop, and classical music. Throughout his distinguished career, Botti has performed with renowned artists including Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Yo-Yo Ma, Herbie Hancock, and many others. His performances have graced some of the world's most iconic stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Sydney Opera House.

For the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, the event represents more than a concert—it is an investment in the future of music. Proceeds will directly support young artists pursuing their musical dreams through the Conservatory's year-round programs, ensuring that students throughout the Inland Northwest continue to have access to high-quality performing arts instruction and transformative artistic training.

