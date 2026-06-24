April Robinson is the PPP Guest Artist for July!

April Robinson is a North Idaho-based artist whose work explores beauty, identity, and the quiet resilience of the human spirit. After years spent in social work and ministry, she returned to art as a place of healing-discovering in the creative process a sense of freedom, presence, and renewal.

Working in oils, acrylic, mixed media, and glass mosaic, April creates layered, expressive pieces inspired by her travels, relationships, and inner life. Her work moves between realism and impression, often infused with vibrant color and emotional depth.

Rooted in her belief that art speaks where words fall short, April's work is an invitation-to pause, to feel, and to reconnect with both the seen and unseen beauty within and around us.

Stop by Pottery Place Plus in the Historic Liberty Building at 203 N. Washington St. from June 29th until July 25th to see April's artwork; come by the shop from 5-8pm on Second Friday July 10th for a reception to meet the artist.