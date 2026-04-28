ARTISTS! Invitation to attend meeting of RIVER RIDGE ASSOCIATION OF FINE ARTS

ALL ARTISTS in Spokane and the surrounding areas are invited to attend the May 27th meeting of the River Ridge Association of Fine Arts as a guest. You will meet other artists, hear an educational presentation (after all the business stuff is taken care of!), and learn of the opportunities RRAFA offers to its members. You will be invited (but not pressured) to become a member to take advantage of the showing and learning activities RRAFA offers. Dues are only $30 a year.

We meet on the 4th Wednesday of every month at Spokane Art Supply.

