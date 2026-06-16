Audiobook Walk with Wishing Tree Books!
Audiobook Walk with Wishing Tree Books!
Join Wishing Tree Books for an Audiobook Walk around the South Perry District! Meet at Wishing Tree at 6:30pm to browse the store, and take a 30-minute walk of the neighborhood while enjoying an audiobook of your choice. We'll end at Pacific to Palouse Wine Bar for 10% off glass pours! All ages welcome. Please bring your smartphone and headphones or another audiobook listening device.
Wishing Tree Books
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wishing Tree Books, LLC
509-315-9875
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
Wishing Tree Books
1410 E 11th AveSpokane, Washington 99202
509-217-1866
books@wishingtreebookstore.com