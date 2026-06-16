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Audiobook Walk with Wishing Tree Books!

Audiobook Walk with Wishing Tree Books!

Join Wishing Tree Books for an Audiobook Walk around the South Perry District! Meet at Wishing Tree at 6:30pm to browse the store, and take a 30-minute walk of the neighborhood while enjoying an audiobook of your choice. We'll end at Pacific to Palouse Wine Bar for 10% off glass pours! All ages welcome. Please bring your smartphone and headphones or another audiobook listening device.

Wishing Tree Books
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wishing Tree Books, LLC
509-315-9875
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
https://wishingtreebookstore.com/
Wishing Tree Books
1410 E 11th Ave
Spokane, Washington 99202
509-217-1866
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
https://wishingtreebookstore.com/