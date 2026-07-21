Author Event: Unnamed Bones with Lora Senf

Lora Senf, author of The Clackity and the Blight Harbor series, will be joining us on Aug. 13th during the Perry Street Market to sign and promote her latest book, a young adult standalone horror novel, Unnamed Bones. Harrow, a sixteen-year-old who brings her friends to a spooky island to look for answers about her father who cursed her just before his death. Their boat sinks upon arrival, and whatever creature is inhabiting the island definetly doesn't want them there.