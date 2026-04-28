Author Meet and Greet and Book-signing with Adriana Janovich of "Secret Spokane"

Easygoing and eclectic Spokane is the second-largest city in Washington state, and it’s growing. The secret is starting to get out: The Lilac City—birthplace of Father’s Day, childhood home of crooner Bing Crosby, and host of the longtime Lilac Bloomsday Run—is a lot of fun. And a little bit haunted. Half of its downtown buildings are historical, lending themselves to ghost signs and ghost stories. "Secret Spokane" explores some of these stories and many others, too.

Find out what life was like for a wealthy Spokane family in the early 1900s at the Campbell House. See where Charles Manson’s mother is buried. Sip a cocktail named for Veronica the—friendly?—ghost at The Bad Seed. Meet Spokane’s marmots and gang of wild South Hill turkeys. Visit the park that helped Spokane make history in 1974 as the smallest city to ever host a World’s Fair. And fall in love with the quirky and unpretentious arts, culture, and culinary capital of the Inland Northwest with this latest Spokane guidebook from Adriana Janovich.

Adriana explored Spokane as the food editor for the Spokesman-Review newspaper from 2013 to 2019. Before that, she was a reporter at newspapers throughout Washington state. Today, she serves as associate editor of Washington State Magazine. She holds a master’s degree in specialized journalism from the University of Southern California, where she was an Annenberg Fellow.