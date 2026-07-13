Author Party / Celebration

Spokane native K.A. Gilmore returns home to celebrate the upcoming release of book one of Nobody Told Me I Am Black the three book series.

Join K.A. Gilmore for an evening of appetizers, drinks,* music, and conversation marking the upcoming release of Nobody Told Me I Am Black: Book One – Setting the Stage.

This private gathering brings together readers, friends, colleagues, and supporters for an evening of connection and appreciation as the first book in the Nobody Told Me I Am Black series prepares to launch.

Whether you've been part of the journey from the beginning or recently discovered the project, your encouragement has helped bring this book to life.

K.A. Gilmore is the pen name of Karen Loomis.