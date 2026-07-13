Author Party / Celebration
Author Party / Celebration
Spokane native K.A. Gilmore returns home to celebrate the upcoming release of book one of Nobody Told Me I Am Black the three book series.
Join K.A. Gilmore for an evening of appetizers, drinks,* music, and conversation marking the upcoming release of Nobody Told Me I Am Black: Book One – Setting the Stage.
This private gathering brings together readers, friends, colleagues, and supporters for an evening of connection and appreciation as the first book in the Nobody Told Me I Am Black series prepares to launch.
Whether you've been part of the journey from the beginning or recently discovered the project, your encouragement has helped bring this book to life.
K.A. Gilmore is the pen name of Karen Loomis.
Nectar Catering and Events
$75-$85
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
No Moss Brands
6025499508
karen@nomossbrands.com
Artist Group Info
K.A. Gilmore
karen@nobodytoldmeiamblack.com
Nectar Catering and Events
120 N Stevens StSpokane, Washington 99201
509.951.2096
catering@nectarcateringandevents.com