Author Travis Baldree in CDA for paperback launch party at Vantage Point Brewing Co

Join us in celebrating the paperback release of “Brigands & Breadknives” with author Travis Baldree at Vantage Point Brewing Co., presented by The Well-Read Moose. Baldree will do an author talk, a reading from “Brigands & Breadknives,” audience Q&A, and sign books. The evening will also feature themed drinks and a fairy photo booth.

Tickets are required and include entry to the event, a paperback copy of “Brigands & Breadknives,” and a drink ticket. Space is limited and interest is high so secure your seats now by visiting The Well-Read Moose in person or online at wellreadmoose.com

Event Details:

What: Travis Baldree author talk & signing, celebrating the paperback launch of Brigands & Breadknives

When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Where: Vantage Point Brewing Co., 208 E Coeur d'Alene Lake Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Tickets: $35 (one entry) or $50 (two entries), available at wellreadmoose.com or in-store

More Info: https://wellreadmoose.com/event/2026-08-04/travis-baldree-vantage-point-brewery

This is Baldree’s third book in the Legends & Lattees series and was an instant bestseller. This series is widely acknowledged as an introduction to the wildly popular cozy fantasy sub-genre.

