Author Travis Baldree in CDA for paperback launch party at Vantage Point Brewing Co
Author Travis Baldree in CDA for paperback launch party at Vantage Point Brewing Co
Join us in celebrating the paperback release of “Brigands & Breadknives” with author Travis Baldree at Vantage Point Brewing Co., presented by The Well-Read Moose. Baldree will do an author talk, a reading from “Brigands & Breadknives,” audience Q&A, and sign books. The evening will also feature themed drinks and a fairy photo booth.
Tickets are required and include entry to the event, a paperback copy of “Brigands & Breadknives,” and a drink ticket. Space is limited and interest is high so secure your seats now by visiting The Well-Read Moose in person or online at wellreadmoose.com
Event Details:
What: Travis Baldree author talk & signing, celebrating the paperback launch of Brigands & Breadknives
When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Where: Vantage Point Brewing Co., 208 E Coeur d'Alene Lake Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Tickets: $35 (one entry) or $50 (two entries), available at wellreadmoose.com or in-store
More Info: https://wellreadmoose.com/event/2026-08-04/travis-baldree-vantage-point-brewery
This is Baldree’s third book in the Legends & Lattees series and was an instant bestseller. This series is widely acknowledged as an introduction to the wildly popular cozy fantasy sub-genre.