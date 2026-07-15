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Author Travis Baldree in CDA for paperback launch party at Vantage Point Brewing Co

Author Travis Baldree in CDA for paperback launch party at Vantage Point Brewing Co

Join us in celebrating the paperback release of “Brigands & Breadknives” with author Travis Baldree at Vantage Point Brewing Co., presented by The Well-Read Moose. Baldree will do an author talk, a reading from “Brigands & Breadknives,” audience Q&A, and sign books. The evening will also feature themed drinks and a fairy photo booth.

Tickets are required and include entry to the event, a paperback copy of “Brigands & Breadknives,” and a drink ticket. Space is limited and interest is high so secure your seats now by visiting The Well-Read Moose in person or online at wellreadmoose.com

Event Details: 
What: Travis Baldree author talk & signing, celebrating the paperback launch of Brigands & Breadknives 
When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m. 
Where: Vantage Point Brewing Co., 208 E Coeur d'Alene Lake Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 
Tickets: $35 (one entry) or $50 (two entries), available at wellreadmoose.com or in-store 
More Info: https://wellreadmoose.com/event/2026-08-04/travis-baldree-vantage-point-brewery 

This is Baldree’s third book in the Legends & Lattees series and was an instant bestseller. This series is widely acknowledged as an introduction to the wildly popular cozy fantasy sub-genre.

Vantage Point Brewing Co.
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Well-Read Moose
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
https://wellreadmoose.com/
Vantage Point Brewing Co.
208 E Coeur d'Alene Lake Dr
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
https://vantagepointbrewing.com/