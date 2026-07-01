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Big Bad B**chin Band

Big Bad B**chin Band

On August 28, the Big Bad B**chin band storms the stage for a high energy night of contemporary jazz, rock, Funk, and smooth jazz.

This electrifying performance features powerhouse musicians from across the Northwest: Brian Ploeger, Jared Hall, Dave Fague, Chris Moyer, Dave Stultz, Rich Dixon, Jim Stout, Scott Jones, TJ Morris and all music written by Dr. Lon Madsen

This performance benefits 2nd Harvest's Bite2Go.

Bing Crosby Theater
$25.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bite2Go

Artist Group Info

Lon Madsen
lon_madsen@hotmail.com
Bing Crosby Theater
901 W Sprague Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 227-7638
manager@bingcrosbytheater.com
https://bingcrosbytheater.com/