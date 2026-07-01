On August 28, the Big Bad B**chin band storms the stage for a high energy night of contemporary jazz, rock, Funk, and smooth jazz.

This electrifying performance features powerhouse musicians from across the Northwest: Brian Ploeger, Jared Hall, Dave Fague, Chris Moyer, Dave Stultz, Rich Dixon, Jim Stout, Scott Jones, TJ Morris and all music written by Dr. Lon Madsen

This performance benefits 2nd Harvest's Bite2Go.