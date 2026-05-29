Book Signing: "The Uncommon AP Club" by Heidi Fedore

Stop on by to chat with author Heidi Fedore about her latest young adult book The Uncommon AP Club as well as her 2025 title, Pigs and Flakes. Pick up a signed copy while you're here!

Saturday, June 6th from 11AM to 2PM at Auntie's Bookstore

(402 W Main Ave)

This event is free and open to the public.

About the The Uncommon AP Club

What happens when the lives of four members of the start-up AP Club start mirroring the novels they're studying?

Ambitious high school junior Alonzo and his dad argue about his future. Alonzo will do anything to attend college, but his dad wants him to work in his family-owned auto parts store. What sacrifices will Alonzo have to make to go after what he wants?

Edgy Adele thinks her academic chops put her head and shoulders above her peers, but her social skills are lacking. Cheerleader Emma softens Adele's edges and Adele ends her unyielding no-boyfriend oath for a surprising match.

Jax, high school basketball star accustomed to living on talent and vibes, is feuding with his best friend. He wants to win his friend back without losing his convictions.

These evolving academics might learn the true nature of friendship and the satisfaction of social justice in this mash up of Pride and Prejudice, Emma, A Passage to India, and Lord of the Flies.

As they navigate tricky social norms, potential jealousy, and sacrifices, are they going to pen their own happy endings or write themselves into a corner?

About the author

Nothing like a teacher’s praise to spark a future novelist. Heidi Fedore’s first grade teacher, in High Wycombe, England, wrote in her report card that “her written work always shows imagination.”

Growing up with three siblings and both parents, and living in England, France, Germany, and in a variety of states, provided lots of fodder for storytelling. She’s happiest when writing and spending time with family or outdoors gardening, walking, kayaking, and snowshoeing.

The best way she got to know teenagers was being a high school English teacher for eleven years, assistant principal for six years, and principal for twelve.

She published her debut novel, Pigs and Flakes in 2025, which won the bronze award in the 2026 Feathered Quill Book Awards. The Uncommon AP Club was released in February 2026.