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Book Signing: "Wormhole to War" by James C. Glass

Book Signing: "Wormhole to War" by James C. Glass

In the far reaches of space, Port Nexus serves as a vital hub connecting distant worlds. But trouble is brewing as the tyrannical Bishops of Kratola plot to seize control of the strategic port. Stop on by Auntie's to chat with author James C. Glass about his latest book, Wormhole to War, and get a signed copy! This event is free and open to the public.

Auntie's Bookstore
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/