Bookstore Romance Day at The Well-Read Moose
Bookstore Romance Day at The Well-Read Moose
Join us for a day filled with discounts, giveaways, local author book signings, and a buzzing community of booklovers for Bookstore Romance Day at The Well-Read Moose! Bookstore Romance Day is a day to celebrate the love and joy of reading romance books, which is the best-selling book genre of all time!
This year, we have a fun line-up of activities planned for the day:
• All romance books (including adult romance, romantasy, and YA romance) will be 10% off
• Romance Blind Date Giveaway & PRIZE WHEEL spins for stickers, heart shelf sitter, or love candles with a purchase of a romance book, while supplies last
• Local authors as guest book sellers, meet-and-greets, and book signings.
The Well-Read Moose
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Well-Read Moose
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
The Well-Read Moose
2048 N Main StCoeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com