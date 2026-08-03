Join us for a day filled with discounts, giveaways, local author book signings, and a buzzing community of booklovers for Bookstore Romance Day at The Well-Read Moose! Bookstore Romance Day is a day to celebrate the love and joy of reading romance books, which is the best-selling book genre of all time!

This year, we have a fun line-up of activities planned for the day:

• All romance books (including adult romance, romantasy, and YA romance) will be 10% off

• Romance Blind Date Giveaway & PRIZE WHEEL spins for stickers, heart shelf sitter, or love candles with a purchase of a romance book, while supplies last

• Local authors as guest book sellers, meet-and-greets, and book signings.

