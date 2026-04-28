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Carl Rey and Truck Mills in Concert

Carl Rey and Truck Mills in Concert

Carl Rey, on harmonicas, and Truck Mills on strings, will present a concert at Create on Saturday Mat 9th, at 6pm. They have been performing together in the Inland Northwest region at concerts, clubs, and music festivals for over 20 years. They add their love of traditional blues, country, rag time, jazz, and vocal harmonies to the varied material they perform. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, students are FREE.

Create Arts Center
$15-20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Create Arts Center
509-447-9277
create@createarts.org
www.createarts.org
Create Arts Center
900 W 4th
Newport, Washington 99156
509-447-9277
create@createarts.org
https://www.createarts.org