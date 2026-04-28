CDA Summer Theatre Presents Come From Away

Discover life as a Gander islander with the story of the 38 planes that were diverted to Newfoundland on September 11, 2001.

Come from Away is a critically acclaimed musical featuring a culturally relevant script accompanied by a deeply moving score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The show has earned global success with 37 award nominations, 13 of which resulted in wins most notably Best New Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards and Outstanding Musical at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards. The show's global presence resonated across all audiences as an uplifting reminder of humanity's ability to come together, no matter what the circumstances.

Come from Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, when diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

Come From Away gives theatres the opportunity to contribute to the worldwide impact of the show by implementing messages of kindness, unity, and resilience into their community. Come From Away is guaranteed to be a show for audiences to remember.