CDA Summer Theatre Presents Titanic the Musical

Winner of 5 Tony Awards!

On April 15, 1912, the "unsinkable" Titanic sank on her maiden voyage, claiming 1,517 lives and shaking the world's faith in technology and progress. The disaster also exposed the stark inequalities of the era — nearly all first-class women survived, while hundreds of women and children in steerage perished.

This Tony Award-winning musical goes beyond the legend to tell the true story of the ship, her crew, and her passengers — making the Titanic herself the star of the show.