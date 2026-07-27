CreativeMornings Spokane exists to celebrate and build a space where creativity, community, and conversation thrive together.

Come get creative with us Friday, July 31st from 8:30-10am at the Maryhill Winery Tasting Room!

Featuring Northwest native Jenny Anne Mannan, champion fiddler as speaker, free breakfast and Roast House Coffee (because creative minds should have full bellies), and the chance to meet some really cool friends in our community. Our events are run entirely by volunteers and powered by local love & generosity. It’s FREE! Register at https://creativemornings.com/talks/jenny-anne-mannan-on-competencia

