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"Dad" by Christian Robinson

"Dad" by Christian Robinson

From Christian Robinson, #1 New York Times bestseller, Caldecott Honoree, and one of the most recognizable picture book creators of this generation comes a loving tribute to all kinds of dads. And guess what...he's coming to Spokane! While his newest book is a celebration of dads and we encourage you fathers to bring your kiddos to the storytime, moms and other caregivers are of course welcome to come too! This event is free and open to the public. In order to join the autograph line, Dad must be purchased from Auntie's. RSVP on our website.

Central Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Central Public Library
906 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 444-5300
https://events.spokanelibrary.org/event/9327880