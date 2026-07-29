Discover Dance: Beginning Dance Workshop

Whether you're trying dance for the first time or returning after time away, this is a great opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people, and discover the joy of dance.

You have the opportunity to try six different one-hour dance classes designed specifically for beginners. The workshop offers a variety of dance styles including Contemporary, Jazz, Ballet, and more, giving you the chance to explore movement in a fun and supportive environment. Try one, a couple, or try them all!

We look forward to dancing with you!

