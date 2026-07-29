Discover Dance: Beginning Dance Workshop
Discover Dance: Beginning Dance Workshop
Whether you're trying dance for the first time or returning after time away, this is a great opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people, and discover the joy of dance.
You have the opportunity to try six different one-hour dance classes designed specifically for beginners. The workshop offers a variety of dance styles including Contemporary, Jazz, Ballet, and more, giving you the chance to explore movement in a fun and supportive environment. Try one, a couple, or try them all!
We look forward to dancing with you!
Vytal Movement Dance
Every week through Sep 12, 2026.
Friday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:30 PM
Friday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:30 PM
Vytal Movement Dance
7 S Howard StSpokane, Washington 99201
info@vytalmovement.org