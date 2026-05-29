Educators' Day

Saturday, August 8th, 11am- 2pm

610 E North Foothills Dr, Spokane WA 99207

All educators welcome! Classroom teachers, art teachers, and homeschool parents join us for free materials and inspiration. Between 11am and 2pm teachers can walk through our material giveaway area (right outside Art Salvage) and select free creative materials, including paper, fabrics and textiles, mixed media supplies, interior design samples, craft items, art tools and more. Don’t forget to come inside for special discounts, demos, and prizes.

