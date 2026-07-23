© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Book Club at The Well-Read Moose in CDA

Evening Book Club at The Well-Read Moose in CDA

Join us Thurs August 6 at 6 pm for The Well-Read Moose’s Evening Book Club. This month we’ll be discussing “The Road to Tender Hearts” by Annie Hartnett.

All are welcome, no RSVP necessary!

Use code WRMBOOK at wellreadmoose.com to receive 20% off this book when buying it for book club.

A national bestseller, “The Road to Tender Hearts” is a darkly comic and warm-hearted novel about an old man on a cross-country mission to reunite with his high school crush—bringing together his adult daughter, two orphaned kids, and a cat who can predict death.

The Well-Read Moose
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Well-Read Moose
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
https://wellreadmoose.com/
The Well-Read Moose
2048 N Main St
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
wellreadmoose.com