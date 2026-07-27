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Fall Student Choreography Showcase

Fall Student Choreography Showcase

Fall Student Choreography Showcase
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 | 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2026 | 7 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE1119

College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Nov 20, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Get Tickets
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE1119