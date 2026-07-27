Fall Student Choreography Showcase
Fall Student Choreography Showcase
Fall Student Choreography Showcase
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 | 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2026 | 7 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE1119
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Nov 20, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu