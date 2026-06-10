Fidget and Fun Sensory Story Time with Lyndsey Wood

Join Wishing Tree Books and Lyndsey Wood for a special sensory-friendly fidget story time for neurodiverse children ages 4 and up. Lyndsey Wood is a local transition specialist and disability advocate dedicated to building inclusive spaces within our community. Drawing on her experience as a former teacher, she brings sensory-friendly story times to life with engaging stories, sensory supports, and creative crafts. Come ready to create, fidget, and explore stories together!