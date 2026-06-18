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Fidget and Fun Sensory Story Time with Lyndsey Wood

Fidget and Fun Sensory Story Time with Lyndsey Wood

Join us for a special sensory-friendly fidget story time for neurodiverse children ages 4 and up. Lyndsey Wood is a local transition specialist and disability advocate dedicated to building inclusive spaces within our community. Drawing on her experience as a former teacher, she brings sensory-friendly story times to life with engaging stories, sensory supports, and creative crafts. Come ready to create, fidget, and explore stories together!

Wishing Tree Books
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wishing Tree Books, LLC
509-315-9875
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
https://wishingtreebookstore.com/
Wishing Tree Books
1410 E 11th Ave
Spokane, Washington 99202
509-217-1866
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
https://wishingtreebookstore.com/