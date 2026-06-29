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Film Screening: 20 Feet From Stardom

Film Screening: 20 Feet From Stardom

Presented in partnership with Gonzaga’s Integrated Media and Film Studies Departments

In this 2013 Academy Award-winning film, director Morgan Neville documented the untold stories of music’s most famous backup singers, including Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, and Ms. Lisa Fischer, who will be performing at the Myrtle Woldson Center on February 20. This acclaimed film also won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award (2014) for Best Documentary, an Independent Spirit Award (2014) for Best Documentary, and a GRAMMY (2015) for Best Music Film, to name a few. Join us for this very special screening of one of the most highly decorated music films of all time.
Run time: 1h 31m | Rating: PG-13

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0205

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 5 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center

Artist Group Info

ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East Desmet
Spokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center