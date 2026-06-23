Financial Planning for families of Special Needs children: Author talk with Mary McDermid
Financial Planning for families of Special Needs children: Author talk with Mary McDermid
Wednesday, July 8th at 6pm. Book talk with Mary McDermid, one of the co-authors of CARE, PROTECT, GROW. This event is for parents and loved ones of special needs individuals. Its outcome is to provide clarity and peace of mind for the future and empowerment to face today. It helps to solve the problem of what happens when caregivers are no longer here. Mary is one of the founders of All Needs Planning, and a Chartered Special Needs Consultant who specializes in creating comprehensive financial plans for families with special needs.
Wishing Tree Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wishing Tree Books, LLC
509-315-9875
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
Artist Group Info
Mary McDermid
Mary@allneedsplanning.com
Wishing Tree Books
1410 E 11th AveSpokane, Washington 99202
509-217-1866
books@wishingtreebookstore.com