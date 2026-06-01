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First Friday Artist Reception

First Friday Artist Reception

Avenue West Gallery hosts it's monthly First Friday Art Walk event featuring hand crafted metal art from Jamieson Kelly, paintings from Leela Francis and live music from Jonathan Nicholson. Parking is free. Some light refreshments available.

Featured artists' work will be up throughout the month of June. Regular gallery hours are 11:00 am to 4:00pm Thursday through Saturday.

Avenue West Gallery
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

J.Kelly Studio
509.290.9000
jkellystudio348@gmail.com
welcometojkellystudio.com

Artist Group Info

Jamieson Kelly
jkellystudio348@gmail.com
welcometojkellystudio.com
Avenue West Gallery
907 W Boone Suite C
Spokane, Washington 99201
509.838.4999
avenuewestgallery@gmail.com
https://www.avenuewestgallery.com