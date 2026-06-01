First Friday Artist Reception
First Friday Artist Reception
Avenue West Gallery hosts it's monthly First Friday Art Walk event featuring hand crafted metal art from Jamieson Kelly, paintings from Leela Francis and live music from Jonathan Nicholson. Parking is free. Some light refreshments available.
Featured artists' work will be up throughout the month of June. Regular gallery hours are 11:00 am to 4:00pm Thursday through Saturday.
Avenue West Gallery
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
J.Kelly Studio
509.290.9000
jkellystudio348@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jamieson Kelly
jkellystudio348@gmail.com
Avenue West Gallery
907 W Boone Suite CSpokane, Washington 99201
509.838.4999
avenuewestgallery@gmail.com