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First Friday @ Barrister Winery

First Friday @ Barrister Winery

Featuring Artist Tina Simpson with music by The Kevin Shay Band | NO COVER CHARGE | Doors open @ 5pm | Music starts @ 7pm | 21 & OVER ONLY | Although we do not serve food, you are welcome to bring in your own to enjoy at your table! (Please no outside beverages or personal water bottles.) | BEER & NA BEER OPTIONS AVAILABLE

Barrister Winery
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Barrister Winery
509.465.3591
office@barristerwinery.com
barristerwinery.com

Artist Group Info

Tina Simpson
tinasimpsonart@gmail.com
https://www.tinasimpsonart.com/
Barrister Winery
1213 W. Railroad Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99201