First Friday @ Barrister Winery
First Friday @ Barrister Winery
Featuring Artist Tina Simpson with music by The Kevin Shay Band | NO COVER CHARGE | Doors open @ 5pm | Music starts @ 7pm | 21 & OVER ONLY | Although we do not serve food, you are welcome to bring in your own to enjoy at your table! (Please no outside beverages or personal water bottles.) | BEER & NA BEER OPTIONS AVAILABLE
Barrister Winery
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Barrister Winery
509.465.3591
office@barristerwinery.com
Artist Group Info
Tina Simpson
tinasimpsonart@gmail.com
Barrister Winery
1213 W. Railroad Ave.Spokane, Washington 99201