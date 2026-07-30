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First Friday: Works by Kel Hudson

First Friday: Works by Kel Hudson

Hoping to connect viewers with place, Hudson’s work often grounds itself in moments and places the American people all share and are familiar with. She tends not to sketch or plan her pieces but will instead focus on tasks or locations that interest her and will observe them for months before any work is made.
Kelley is a quiet and elusive creative that blossoms in reticent observation. She is a voyeur of the everyday and a lover of the seemingly mundane. Her forms are heavily influenced by the clean lines and soft aesthetics of the Nordics. Her pallet erupts from her upbringing in Southern California and the inevitable influences of the hispanic and asian cultures that enrich the area. Her subject matter is born of the community surrounding her and the deep and troubling socio-economic patterns currently inherent in 2020s America.

Entropy Gallery
0
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Entropy
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com
https://explodingstars.com/gallery/

Artist Group Info

Kel Hudson
eymcgee@gmail.com
www.kelleyhudson.com
Entropy Gallery
101 N Stevens St
Spokane, Washington 99201
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/entropygalleryspokane/