Five Forces: Practices for a Lifetime
Five Forces: Practices for a Lifetime
What does it mean “to practice the Dharma?” It’s about transforming our minds. Join Venerable Thubten Chodron and the Abbey monastics over Labor Day weekend to learn more and practice these valuable steps toward taming our crazy minds and growing our bodhicitta and wisdom. The Five Forces are practices from Kadampa Geshe Chekawa’s *Seven Point Thought Training,* an important Tibetan text outlining the *lojong* (thought training) teachings.
Sravasti Abbey
02:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Sep 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Sravasti Abbey
509-447-5549
office.sravasti@gmail.com
Sravasti Abbey
692 Country LaneNewport, Washington 99156
509-447-5549
office.sravasti@gmail.com