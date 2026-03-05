Five Forces: Practices for a Lifetime

What does it mean “to practice the Dharma?” It’s about transforming our minds. Join Venerable Thubten Chodron and the Abbey monastics over Labor Day weekend to learn more and practice these valuable steps toward taming our crazy minds and growing our bodhicitta and wisdom. The Five Forces are practices from Kadampa Geshe Chekawa’s *Seven Point Thought Training,* an important Tibetan text outlining the *lojong* (thought training) teachings.