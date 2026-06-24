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Free Japanese BON ODORI DANCE CLASS with Izumi

Free Japanese BON ODORI DANCE CLASS with Izumi

Come learn Japanese Folk Dances - Sat. 6/27 2 pm; Sun. 6/28 Noon; Sun. 7/12 Noon
All Ages - Everyone is Welcome.
Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry, Spokane
Then you can dance at the Spokane Buddhist Temple's Obon Festival on July 19th. No prior experience needed. These dances are easy to learn – come for one or all of the classes. Izumi Pierce is a 20-year student of the Wakahisa-kai Asian Traditional Dance & Music Foundation, Inc.

Spokane Buddhist Temple
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Spokane Buddhist Temple
509-534-7954
spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com
https://spokanebuddhisttemple.org/

Artist Group Info

Izumi Pierce
SpokaneBuddhistTemple@gmail.com
Spokane Buddhist Temple
927 S Perry St
Spokane, Washington 99202
509-534-7954
spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com
https://spokanebuddhisttemple.org/