Free Japanese BON ODORI DANCE CLASS with Izumi

Come learn Japanese Folk Dances - Sat. 6/27 2 pm; Sun. 6/28 Noon; Sun. 7/12 Noon - All Ages - Everyone is Welcome.

Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry, Spokane

Then you can dance at the Spokane Buddhist Temple's Obon Festival on July 19th. No prior experience needed. These dances are easy to learn – come for one or all of the classes. Izumi Pierce is a 20-year student of the Wakahisa-kai Asian Traditional Dance & Music Foundation, Inc.

