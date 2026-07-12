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Friends of the Moran Prairie Library Summer Book Sale

Friends of the Moran Prairie Library Summer Book Sale

Annual Fill-A-Bag Book sale to benefit the Moran Prairie Library. Hundreds of fiction and non-fiction books for adults and children. $5 for as many books as you can fit in a bag! This non-profit event is sponsored by the Friends of the Moran Prairie Library. Pay by cash or check.

Moran Prairie Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Moran Prairie Library
moranprairielibraryfriends@gmail.com
https://moranprairielibraryfriends.org
Moran Prairie Library
6004 S Regal Street
Spokane, Washington 99223