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Gather and Grow Market and Skill-Sharing Fair

Gather and Grow Market and Skill-Sharing Fair

A one-of-a-kind community market bringing together 85 artists, crafters, farmers, homesteaders, and makers under one roof. Explore two full vendor buildings — one for artisans and one for homesteaders & farmers — plus a dedicated Skill-Sharing Hall where you can watch live demonstrations, attend workshops, and learn hands-on from local experts. In addition numerous nonprofits will also be on-site to support and educate future makers and homesteaders.. Come shop, learn, connect, and be inspired.

Kootenai County Fairgrounds
Free
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through May 16, 2026.

Event Supported By

Humble Bee Apothecary
2087044219
abbyhenning728@gmail.com
Humble Bee Apothecary

Artist Group Info

Abby Henning
abbyhenning728@gmail.com
Humble Bee Apothecary
Kootenai County Fairgrounds
4056 N Government Wy
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815
(208) 765-4969
fair@northidahostatefair.com
https://www.kcfairgrounds.com/