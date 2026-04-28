Gather and Grow Market and Skill-Sharing Fair
Gather and Grow Market and Skill-Sharing Fair
A one-of-a-kind community market bringing together 85 artists, crafters, farmers, homesteaders, and makers under one roof. Explore two full vendor buildings — one for artisans and one for homesteaders & farmers — plus a dedicated Skill-Sharing Hall where you can watch live demonstrations, attend workshops, and learn hands-on from local experts. In addition numerous nonprofits will also be on-site to support and educate future makers and homesteaders.. Come shop, learn, connect, and be inspired.
Kootenai County Fairgrounds
Free
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through May 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Humble Bee Apothecary
2087044219
abbyhenning728@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Abby Henning
abbyhenning728@gmail.com
Kootenai County Fairgrounds
4056 N Government WyCoeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815
(208) 765-4969
fair@northidahostatefair.com