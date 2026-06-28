© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSFC and KPBZ are off-air due to transmitter issues. We are working to rectify the problem. Streaming is still available.

Go With the Flow: Works by Peyton Hudson

Go With the Flow: Works by Peyton Hudson

Peyton’s work reflects a deep appreciation for detail and texture. She combines fluid acrylic painting with doodles, creating art that is rich in layers and visual complexity. When she’s not creating, Peyton enjoys spending time with her two dogs and her husband, finding inspiration in the everyday moments of life.
The work is an exploration of texture, color, and the natural world, weaving together fluid acrylic paint with hand-drawn doodles. Paintings in layers, allowing each section to evolve organically, creating depth and complexity. The process of layering is integral to the work—it mirrors the complexity of life, where multiple elements, experiences, and emotions interact to form something uniquely beautiful.

Entropy Gallery
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

Entropy
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com
https://explodingstars.com/gallery/

Artist Group Info

Peyton Hudson
peytonanne1512@gmail.com
https://peytonhudsonart.square.site
Entropy Gallery
101 N Stevens St
Spokane, Washington 99201
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/entropygalleryspokane/