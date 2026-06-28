Go With the Flow: Works by Peyton Hudson

Peyton’s work reflects a deep appreciation for detail and texture. She combines fluid acrylic painting with doodles, creating art that is rich in layers and visual complexity. When she’s not creating, Peyton enjoys spending time with her two dogs and her husband, finding inspiration in the everyday moments of life.

The work is an exploration of texture, color, and the natural world, weaving together fluid acrylic paint with hand-drawn doodles. Paintings in layers, allowing each section to evolve organically, creating depth and complexity. The process of layering is integral to the work—it mirrors the complexity of life, where multiple elements, experiences, and emotions interact to form something uniquely beautiful.

