In Aug the Liberty Gallery presents the art of John Thamm ~ "Portraits of Music Legends"
In Aug the Liberty Gallery presents the art of John Thamm ~ "Portraits of Music Legends"
In John’s words: "I love to paint portraits and chose musicians from my young adult years. As I age, loss and death of good friends is ever present. In this series, my choice of subject matter links my memories of good times and great friends to these music legends. Some are deceased and some are still performing. All of the work is painted in oil on canvas."
Stop by the Historic Liberty Building this Aug to view John's paintings ~ stop by First Friday Aug 7 to Meet the Artist 5-8pm.
The Liberty Gallery @ 203 N. Washington St
0
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Liberty Gallery
509-327-6920
Artist Group Info
John Thamm
The Liberty Gallery @ 203 N. Washington St
Historic Liberty BuildingSpokane, Washington 99201
5093276920
conreyn@newwave.net