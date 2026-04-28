In the Presence of the Tathagata

Please join Sravasti Abbey and 84000: Translating the Words of the Buddha for an opportunity that will never come again. On Saka Dawa Duchen (Vesak) 2026, add your voice to a chorus of monastic and lay reciters in the first ever English reading of the newly translated "Perfection of Wisdom in Eight Thousand Lines Sutra." For more than two millennia "The Perfection of Wisdom in Eight Thousand Lines" has been revered throughout the Buddhist world as the most concise, yet all-encompassing, expression of the Buddha’s teaching on Prajnaparamita, the “second turning of the wheel” of the perfection of wisdom. Monastics and lay reciters are welcomed. The sutra will be read aloud in unison in three 2-hour sessions daily. The entire resounding will also be live-streamed on YouTube with a scrolling text so you can recite along from anywhere in the world.