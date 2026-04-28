Geshe Gendun Samdup, an exceptional Dharma teacher and the personal attendant to Serkong Rinpoche, will visit Sravasti Abbey to continue teaching Jowo Atisha’s "Lamp for the Path to Enlightenment", a short and treasured text by the great Indian Master Jowo Atisha, who revived Buddhism in Tibet in the 11th century. In 68 pithy verses, it outlines the practices that culminate in full awakening and is the basis for the entire genre of lamrim (stages of the path) teachings. Je Tsongkhapa praises this text and its author as the source of his "Great Treatise on the Stages of the Path" (Lamrim Chenmo), which is practiced in the lineage of the Dalai Lama and at Sravasti Abbey.